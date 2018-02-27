Archer & Co is an independent design store now located in the ‘Alma Quarter’ between Whiteladies and Pembroke Roads, and just a short walk from Clifton Down Station. The studio was opened by Ian and Judy Archer in 2010, to showcase their own furniture and textile designs. New in store for 2018 is Ian’s work for up and coming Scandi brand SITS, alongside their exclusive range of bespoke British crafted sofas and chairs. Their distinctive collection is complemented by an ever changing selection of design accessories and art work.

24 Alma Vale Road, Bristol BS8 2HY

Tel: 0117 239 0432 Web: archerandcompany.co.uk