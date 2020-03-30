A message from The Brave Zone:

Sometimes it’s easier to sell a product than to sell your own services. Many self-employed professionals have an Impostor Syndrome, the belief that they’re not good enough. They undervalue their time, their expertise, and their contribution. Over time, their poor results reinforce their limiting beliefs.

Meet Amy, who became a freelance designer to earn more income and find new purpose after being a stay-home mom. But she doesn’t believe she can succeed, because she didn’t graduate from famous designer schools.

“What do your clients love about you?” I asked Amy during our session. She explained, “I use my understanding of psychology to understand their message and create designs that connect it to their client’s emotional needs.” Amy then realised that her deep understanding of people and her sincere heart are characteristics that cannot be taught in big design schools! Finding her authentic strengths helped her regain confidence.

Then I guided her to think of her purpose. “Do this business to help your clients… not to make yourself look good.” Her eyes lit up. She realised that the Impostor Syndrome made her focus too much on herself instead of on her clients. In addition to finding her authentic strength, the true cure for her Impostor Syndrome is to do business to serve, rather than only for personal gain.

If you’ve got the Impostor Syndrome, find your authentic strength and start caring more about your client’s needs than your own. These two keys will set you free.

With over 22 years of proven business achievements, Cynthia Wihardja guides self-employed professionals to create more clarity and results doing what they love.

Find out more about The Brave Zone at thebravezone.com