Queen Victoria had only recently succeeded to the throne when Arnos Vale’s gorgeous garden cemetery was opened in 1839. Almost 160 years later, Arnos Vale is a now a registered charitable trust with ‘Friends of Arnos Vale’ continuing to restore and preserve the site for future generations. You can mix and match three unique venues for your ceremony, wedding breakfast and evening celebrations. The Underwood Centre is Bristol’s only licensed woodland venue and brings you face to face with nature – think birds singing and fire crackling as you say your vows. With the Spielman Centre reminiscent of a classical Greek temple and the grand Anglican Chapel lovingly restored to its former glory, you can create a truly bespoke wedding with Arnos Vale.

Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3EW

Tel: 0117 971 9117

Web: arnosvale.org.uk

Image by Frances Taylor Photography