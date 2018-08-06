Artemis is another veritable treasure of an independent business, opened by Catherine Amesbury eight years ago as the home of her jewellery workshop. Here, her unique designs are handmade by her wonderful team; any item in the collection can be bought as seen or customised. Otherwise, a bespoke piece can be created – they particularly love designing for weddings. The glistening cove that is Artemis today is also filled with a beautiful variety of hand-picked feminine gifts from trusted suppliers and, downstairs, Catherine houses a permanent exhibition selling local artwork by Cath Read.

214 Gloucester Road, Bishopston, Bristol BS7 8NU

0117 924 1003; artemisbristol.co.uk