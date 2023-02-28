Artisans of Devizes is a heritage British brand based in the market town of Devizes, specialising in exquisite natural stone flooring, bespoke stone creations and luxury tiles. Their collection is filled with exclusive designs to satisfy every style and budget from starburst porcelain tiles to nature-inspired creations from their exclusive collaboration with the National Trust that honour some of Britain’s most historic properties.

Their bespoke stone services help to achieve your exact home requirements, from tailor-made stone staircases to made-to-measure stone shower trays. Their specialist team of designers and masons are able to look after a bespoke stone brief from start to finish for a result that is unique and everlasting.

Stonebridge House, Nursteed Road, Devizes, Wiltshire, SN10 3DY; 02033 029 996; artisansofdevizes.com