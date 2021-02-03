Asking for help doesn’t mean you’re a burden

Promoted Content

We live in an aging society. There are far more people aged over 65 in the UK today compared to a generation ago, and it’s a fact of life that our needs change as we get older.

Why then, do we sometimes feel like a burden if we ask for help in our later years?

Age UK did some research into why people struggle in later life. They found that older people often feel excluded, or they exclude themselves, from the world around them. This was because of a few things, such as people feeling their lives didn’t hold as much worth; feeling that the benefits of making a change were outweighed by the effort; and not knowing how to change things.

We all have bad days. But if you’re struggling every day with household tasks like paying bills, cooking or using the bathroom, or your emotions are getting the better of you, then it’s time to act.

For support and guidance, call Age UK’s Advice Line any day of the year on 0800 678 1602 (8am to 7pm).

When it comes to help in the home, it’s common for people only to seek help as a result of a fall, accident or near-miss. It’s also common for a spouse, carer or family member to take action on someone else’s behalf.

If you need adaptations in your home, such as new grab rails, ramps, or a walk-in bath, it can be hard to know where to start. If money is a concern, did you know there’s a grant available for those with a qualifying condition? Talk to the council or search online for the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG).

Changes to your home don’t need to look unsightly either. Just because you’re adding grab rails or a raised toilet in your bathroom for example, doesn’t mean it will look like a hospital bathroom. You could see it as an opportunity to refresh and update one of the most important rooms of your house.

If you’re unsure about which supplier to use for home adaptations, talk to family and friends about who they might know. If you can get online, have a look on Checkatrade.com for local suppliers who other people recommend. Usually, smaller companies are cheaper than the bigger brands.

Be proactive. If you think you need some extra guidance or support, talk to someone. Think about what might help to make everyday life easier for you and seek it out. You’re not alone – there are so many people facing these same challenges. Asking for help is the first step towards making your life healthier, easier and happier.

