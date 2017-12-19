Three aspiring female engineers have been awarded prestigious Arkwright scholarships.

Lisa Davies, Francesca Westbrook and Kia Ballantyne will have access to mentors from industry throughout their A level studies at Monmouth School for Girls.

Lisa has been matched with the Haberdashers’ Company, Francesca with Rolls Royce and Kia with ETL Systems.

An Arkwright Engineering Scholarship is the most respected scholarship of its type in the UK to inspire and nurture school-age students to be the country’s future leaders in engineering.

All three students, who were successful in the rigorous selection process for the scholarships, are hoping to read engineering at university.

Lisa was crowned junior engineer of the year in 2016 at the Big Bang Fair, hosted at Birmingham’s NEC, for her eco-friendly product, Xorbit, a car dehumidifier and air freshener.

Last year, Kia was awarded first prize in the annual STEM Challenge sponsored by the engineering giant, Renishaw plc.

Kia was abroad and not able to attend the Arkwright scholarships awards ceremony at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in London.

Lisa said: “Franki (Francesca) and I got the chance to meet representatives from our sponsor companies and our mentors. “The ceremony consisted of speeches from the chief executive of engineering firm ARUP and an inspirational past scholar. It was followed by the presentation of the awards.

“It was an amazing experience and made me feel very privileged to be a scholar.”

“To have a 100% success rate of applicants achieving scholarships from Monmouth School for Girls is a massive achievement.”

The latest figures suggest that 186,000 new engineers are needed in the UK every year between now and 2024 to fill the engineering skills gap.

Headmistress at Monmouth School for Girls, Dr Caroline Pascoe, says students are encouraged to follow STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

“We are very proud to see the hard work and dedication of Lisa, Francesca and Kia recognised by an Arkwright Engineering Scholarship,” said Dr Pascoe.

“STEM subjects are the foundations of the industrial and corporate world and can open girls’ minds to the many possibilities as well as boosting their confidence.

“If we can show girls and young women what others have achieved before them, I know we can spark more girls, at a younger age, to take part in engineering.”

