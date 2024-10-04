Autumn Wonders



Embrace the Season and Nourish Your Heart

As autumn paints the world in hues of yellow, orange, brown and gold, it’s the perfect time to nurture your body as well. The season of roasted vegetables and fruits that are not only delicious, but are also packed with nutrients that can boost your heart health.

I’d like to share 4 simple heart health hacks that I’ve learnt to cherish following a hospital admission last month.



From hearty squashes and root vegetables to berries and apples, these are great to incorporate into your meals during autumn. My go to 4 hacks:

No4 – Food like oats, nuts, and legumes that can help lower LDL cholesterol levels.

No3 – Potassium-rich foods such as bananas, spinach, and sweet

potatoes can support healthy blood pressure.

No2 – Antioxidants found in berries, dark chocolate, and walnuts

can help protect your heart from damage

No1 – Re-bouncing on or without a trampoline, helps rejuvenate the cells, and is great for muscle strength, bone density and gentle heart’s fitness.



Recipes to Boost Heart’s Health

Roasted Squash and Quinoa Bowl:

Toss roasted butternut squash with quinoa, spinach, and a drizzle of olive oil. Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds and sprinkle feta cheese.



Lentil Soup: Simmer lentils with carrots, celery, and onions in a delicious spicy broth. Serve with a side of whole-grain bread.



Salmon with Roasted Vegetables: Season salmon fillets with herbs and spices and bake. Serve with roasted vegetables like Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, & carrots.



Hearty Grain Bowl: Combine cooked brown rice, roasted chickpeas, and a variety of roasted vegetables. Drizzle with a spicy lemon-tahini dressing.



Chicken Stir-Fry: Sauté organic chicken with broccoli, cassava,

bell peppers, and onions in a low-sodium soy sauce. Serve over brown rice.



Enhance your autumn wellness with these heart-healthy recipes and ‘re-bouncing’, to nourish your body, enjoying flavours of the season, and support your overall well-being. A bientôt!

@graceekall

https://www.habitsthathealstudio.com