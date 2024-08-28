Avicii auction to benefit mental health and wellbeing causes

Tim ‘Avicii’ Bergling was one of our time’s most celebrated and beloved musical visionaries, and his legacy is ever evolving. Stockholm’s Auktionsverk is honoured to present The Avicii Collection – A charity auction. On 1 October, 267 lots of Tim Bergling’s personal items will go under the hammer in Stockholm. No reserve, no commission.

All proceeds from the charity auction will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation in its work for the mental health and well-being of young people.

“It is with great pride and humility that we take on this unique and special charity auction. We are honoured to support such an impactful cause. We have 350 years of experience passing on the artefacts of some of history’s most prominent cultural figures and consider it a privilege,” says Cecilia Gave, CEO of Stockholms Auktionsverk.

The auction will be published in full on 6 September at south west-based auctioneer auctionet.com and stockholmsauktionsverk.com.