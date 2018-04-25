Brookmead, The Chocolate Quarter, Trajectus Way, Keynsham BS31 2GJ

Tel: 0117 363 7119

Web: b-blockpizza.co.uk

A modern all-day restaurant that specialises in authentic wood-fired pizzas, quality coffee, home-made cakes and sandwiches all made with local produce, B Block is part of Keynsham’s Chocolate Quarter. Housed within one of the original Fry’s chocolate factory buildings, the restaurant is blessed with plenty of natural light and styled with reclaimed light fittings and decorative items to create a stripped-back industrial feel. Open seven days a week for customers to enjoy superb coffee from Wogan, delicious breakfast dishes and any of the innovative, ever-changing pizza menu. A wide selection of quality wines, gins, local ciders and craft beers is also available.