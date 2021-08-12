Badminton pupils to be congratulated for GCSE success!

Year 11 pupils at Badminton have shown remarkable resilience in the way they have worked through the 2 years of their GCSE courses to secure an impressive set of academic results. Many have also seized opportunities provided by the School during the periods of remote learning to develop new ways that they can learn and to extend their knowledge beyond the exam curriculum.

With the normal flow of the academic year once again interrupted by lockdown, Badminton’s global community showed its strength in the face of such challenges by jumping back online and making the seamless transition of its work. The School’s online platform ‘Badminton ConnectED’ made sure that lessons and collaborative opportunities for Year 11 were streamed across the world. Meghna who is going on to study Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Latin at A Level said: “Despite the initial uncertainty regarding remote learning, I found that it enforced a beneficial learning opportunity of the independence in education and the importance of communication, which will undoubtedly help us in future. The extra time at home allowed me to partake in a number of enrichment activities, such as our Latin literature club and science outreach, expanding my outside knowledge in an engaging environment”.

Extra online learning opportunities including courses on Theatre Analysis, Reading Roman Literature and Political Theory also proved popular as pupils sought ways of supplementing their GCSE studies. Flora, Year 11, commented: “Over the period of remote learning, I was delighted to partake in an enrichment course regarding French literature, from the 17th Century fables of Jean de la Fontaine to 20th Century poetry and prose. I relished the opportunity to participate in these classes, which provided respite from academic work and encouraged me to pursue my keen interest for all things French”.

Year 11 were able to further build their skills base and wider preparation for life and study by opting into Badminton’s bespoke 3-week Activities Programme. Pupils chose a personalised programme, ranging from self-defence and gardening, to car maintenance and survival cookery; all to prepare them for A Levels and beyond!

Mrs Tear, Headmistress at Badminton, commented: “I applaud Year 11 not only for their resilience in the face of the challenges that the pandemic threw into their path, from remote learning to uncertainty about assessments, but also for their sustained appetite for learning. Through all this, their engagement with the new opportunities that this unique situation has presented has been voracious; it was a joy to see them opting into the Activities Programme and witness their curiosity and impressive wider skill set developing. I am very proud of them all, as well as the wider Badminton community who have supported them through this.”

