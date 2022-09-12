Badminton School

Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, BS9 3BA

Tel: 0117 905 5271

badmintonschool.co.uk

Name of Principal: Mr Stuart Dalley – Interim Head

Day fees per term: ££3,640 – £6,100

Nursery sessional fee: £30 per session

Boarding fees per term: £8,300 – £14,180

Religious denomination: Non-denominational

The curriculum: The emphasis at Badminton is on a holistic education, not narrowly academic, and both the curriculum and the timetable are constructed to create a balance between academic achievement, personal development, life skills and other enterprising activity.

Extra-curricular activities: The Enrichment programme is extremely important in the overall development of the girls at the School, as it provides opportunities to pursue wider interests and to contribute to the community. There are many activities on offer and they range from clubs with an academic bias such as model United Nations, Ancient Greek and science research to those that allow the girls to pursue creative interests, such as Leiths School of Cookery, art and drama. Music is also an important part of school life, with nearly 80% of girls learning at least one instrument during their time at Badminton.

Pastoral care: The size of the campus and community at Badminton gives a homely and vibrant feel to the school. This, coupled with excellent pastoral care, leaves no scope for anonymity, but rather lends itself to strong mutually supportive relationships between girls as well as between girls and staff. Badminton wish every girl to feel happy and confident about her school life and work to ensure a well-ordered and supportive environment where girls are asked to take responsibility for themselves and others. This gives them opportunities to face challenge and build resilience.

Outstanding characteristics: While Badminton retains a nationally outstanding academic record, the community gives girls a chance to develop an understanding of the viewpoints of others and to think about contributing to the world around them. Girls leave Badminton ready to face the changing and challenging wider world and, when they do, they take with them a strong network of lifelong friends developed through a wealth of shared experiences.