Badminton School appoints Director of Finance and Operations

Badminton School is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Waymouth as their Director of Finance and Operations, effective 1 July 2021.

Mr Waymouth joins Badminton after a long and distinguished army career and brings a truly international perspective, having served in 40 countries to date, most recently as the Commander of British Forces in Ukraine. Pursuing a long-held ambition to support the delivery of education, he has been fortunate to have spent most of the last decade in relevant appointments, including Deputy Commandant of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and as a Director within the United Kingdom Defence Academy.

Mr Waymouth brings a wealth of commercial and strategic experience from the Ministry of Defence in addition to his MA from Cranfield University and a Diploma in Strategic Direction and Leadership from the Chartered Management Institute. He also holds a Certificate in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Waymouth added:

‘I could not be more delighted to be joining the team at Badminton. The School has a fantastic reputation that spreads right across the UK. Happily it sits in my favourite city too, but more importantly it is poised on the brink of further innovation and evolution that I am now privileged to be a part of. I am determined to give of my very best in supporting our pupils, their families and the School’.

Mrs Tear, Head of Badminton School;

‘We are delighted to have Mr Waymouth joining us at an exciting time for Badminton with record pupil numbers expected in September and a range of strategic and development initiatives to drive forward. I’m sure he will quickly establish himself as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team working with both Governors and Staff to execute our plans’.

