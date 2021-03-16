Badminton School appoints Head of Junior School

Badminton School is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms Heidi Pedlar as the Head of Badminton Junior School. Ms Pedlar will join the independent Day and Boarding School based in Bristol from Bristol Grammar School where she is currently Assistant Head (Pastoral and Daily Operations) and Designated Safeguarding Lead. Prior roles include Head of Juniors and Head of Pre-Prep at Walhampton School, Hampshire and Head of Juniors at Norman Court Prep School, Hampshire.

Ms Pedlar has both a BSc (Hons) in Physical Education, Sports Science and Recreation Management and a MSc Recreation Management from Loughborough University in addition to a PGCE in Primary Education (specialising in Science) from Warwick University. Her keen interest in Sport, both in the School environment and as an enhancement to pupil wellbeing and development, exemplify her excellent fit for the Junior School community.

Ms Pedlar said of her new appointment:

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Badminton. During my previous visits to Badminton for sporting events, I have always been taken aback by the warm and friendly nature of the school. I am really looking forward to becoming part of the school community and getting to know the girls and their families. Our adventure is just beginning, in the words of Dr Seuss ‘We are off to great places, today is our day!'”.

Mrs Tear, Head of Badminton School:

“The selection panel and I believe Badminton has found an inspiring, engaging leader who embodies Badminton’s vision and values and we look forward to welcoming Ms Pedlar as a senior member of staff to Badminton School. We were particularly impressed with the relevance and depth of her experience and are confident that Badminton Junior School will thrive under Ms Pedlar’s leadership in the years ahead”.

Badminton Junior School welcomes Ms Pedlar as their new Head, effective September 2021.

badmintonschool.co.uk