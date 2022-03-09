Badminton School breaks ground to build ‘The Hub’

Badminton School are enormously excited to have broken ground as the building of ‘The Hub’ recently got underway.

A modern project located at the heart of the 15-acre campus, The Hub will provide an aspiring space for pupils to learn in new and innovative ways. It will also be a social space not only to learn together, but also for interacting as a school community and with the local community.

The Hub has been carefully planned to support various study strategies and events with elements such as Study Booths, audio-visual technology, flexible seating configurations, catering facilities and a learning wall, all of which will enhance this vibrant new facility.

The Hub will allow greater scope for self-directed learning, an emerging strategy since pupils developed resilience as independent learners during the pandemic, and activities such as our Young Pioneers in the Junior School and Inspiring Evenings to fuel pupils’ personal ambitions and develop wider skills. Recent times have highlighted the need for strong personal skills, communication, teamwork, resilience and adaptability alongside propensity for lifelong learning, such as Badminton’s focus on metacognition and self-directed learning.

Mrs Tear, Headmistress, spoke about her excitement of the new building: “Badminton School believes investing in the future of our campus and facilities demonstrates our passion, drive and absolute ambition to keep Badminton and its pupils at the very fore of our world-class provision and will help us lead our School in the realms of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Envoplan, the project managers, are hopeful that the project will be finished early in the Summer Term 2022. They remarked: “We are excited to continue our partnership working with Badminton School to develop truly transformative learning environments across the campus. This latest development will provide an excellent environment for students to collaborate, innovate, and create their own pathways of learning for success – both in School and throughout their lives.”

