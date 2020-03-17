Sixth Form pupils at Badminton School have once again obtained outstanding results for their Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), with 16 out of 19 pupils (84%) achieving an A* or A Grade result.

The EPQ is highly valued by universities because it provides students with excellent preparation and experience for advanced study. For example, the University of Oxford “recognise that the EPQ will provide an applicant with the opportunity to develop research and academic skills relevant for study at Oxford”.

Mrs Tear, Headmistress at Badminton, said: “We are proud of this achievement which flags the readiness of the students for the next step of their educational journey.

“The qualification takes pupils well beyond the realms of their A Level courses, inspiring creativity and curiosity and providing them with the freedom and time to pursue an area of interest.”

Mr Dalley, Deputy Head (Academic) at Badminton School, commented: “The topics chosen by the girls ranged from the effect of dark matter on the universe and Hawaiian hotspots and their effect on marine life, to surrealist art and antibiotics. The wide variety of subjects chosen demonstrates the girls’ intellectual curiosity and we are thrilled that their desire to really get under the skin of what they are learning has resulted in such a fantastic set of results.”

