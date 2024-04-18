Badminton School hosts Engineering Challenge for 15 local primary schools

On Wednesday 17th April, 15 primary schools competed in an Engineering Challenge at Badminton School. The challenge was to install a model wind turbine by designing a crane out of K’Nex.



In class, the children had already been exploring the diversity of engineering and the wide range of tasks engineers undertake. They had also looked at how engineering could help solve issues around climate change. The children who were competing, were the winners from heats in their schools. These budding engineers demonstrated teamwork, amazing design skills and perseverance, creating a range of fantastic designs. Skills the region needs to build on its engineering heritage!



The event was sponsored by STEMworks, a company that links industry and education, by providing STEM workshops that enable children to develop engineering skills and understanding through practical activities. There are plans to expand this opportunity and include more schools in 2025. The winning school was Burrington C of E Primary, however the competition was tight, there were lots of fantastic ideas!



Christopher Beer, Teacher of Physics said: “We were thrilled to host the Knex Challenge final and work closely with STEMworks to help students learn about the fantastic opportunities in the STEM sector. It was a pleasure to observe how students innovatively and creatively tackled the brief and were able to produce such varied solutions. Not only did the event allow students to engage in an engineering activity, they also met engineers who inspired them to consider this as a future career. It was thrilling to watch senior students from Badminton School display their STEM skills as they performed an exciting liquid nitrogen science show for the visiting students.”



Chloe, Upper Sixth, said: “It was fun being able to do a Science Outreach demonstration with liquid nitrogen. I really enjoyed presenting and gained valuable skills demonstrating science experiments to the primary school-aged audience, getting them involved and help inspire them to look further into the amazing world of STEM.”



