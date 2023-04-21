Badminton School welcomes new Head, Jessica Miles

The Badminton School Board of Governors, staff, and pupils were delighted to welcome Mrs. Jessica Miles as the new Head of the School this week. Her appointment was the result of an extensive recruitment process aimed at finding an exceptional, innovative, and forward-thinking educational expert who is dedicated to and passionate about girls’ education.

Mr. Justin Lewis, Chair of Governors at Badminton said: “Mrs. Miles brings with her a wealth of experience in leading girls boarding and day schools having previously been Head of Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for Girls and prior to that, Head of Queen Margaret’s School in York, as well as having held numerous Senior Leadership and teaching positions at some of the top independent schools in the country. She is a fierce advocate of single-sex education, in particular for girls, and we were impressed by her strong alignment to Badminton’s vision and values.”

Mrs. Miles expressed her excitement of being the new Head at Badminton, stating: “I am thrilled to have the great privilege of being the new Head at Badminton; a School that has a remarkable history, a vibrant community, and at which girls know their individuality will be celebrated and their learning expanded far beyond the classroom. I look forward to stewarding this great School into the next chapter of its history.”