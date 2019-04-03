Badminton School’s new sports centre was officially opened by world record-breaking Paralympian Baroness Grey-Thompson DBE DL recently.

The Badminton School Sports Centre opened in September 2018, which cost an estimated £4million to build, and has already had a transformative impact on sport in school. More girls are playing more sports than ever before, and the centre allows the school to play a greater part in the Bristol community.

Tanni gave an inspirational speech during the opening, telling pupils: “Aim high, find something you love doing and work hard.”

Tanni’s first Paralympics was Seoul in 1988, where she won a bronze medal in the 400m. Over her career, she broke 30 World Records on the track.

The Sport England compliant flexible sports centre comprises of a four-court space for badminton, basketball, netball, trampolining, hockey and circuits. Additionally, it has a fully equipped fitness suite, an indoor climbing wall, fencing piste, club-style changing rooms, and viewing galleries, both external and internal. It also boasts a sports therapy room for physiotherapy and sports assessments.

Badminton has strong partnerships with local and national sporting organisations including Westbury Harriers, Redland Green Tennis, Redland Hockey Club, Soccer Shooters, St Ursula’s Badminton Club, Bristol Flyers Basketball Club, Cavaliers Fencing Club and Bristol Sports Foundation supporting Bristol Rockets Netball Academy, which extends its outreach in the wider community while supporting pupils with high quality coaching and sporting knowledge.

Badminton School is an independent, boarding and day school for girls aged 3-18 years situated in Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, England.