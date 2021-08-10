Badminton students build a bright future with A Level and university success

Badminton School Upper Sixth students have once again risen to the challenges of another uncertain year and, together, have developed key skills of resilience and adaptability which have seen the cohort navigate through the pandemic to successfully complete their A Levels.

During an academic year disrupted by a national lockdown, Badminton students continued to show the ability to adapt to different learning styles and to take responsibility for their learning, working in person or remotely. Students were as comfortable in the classroom as they were accessing lessons streamed online across the globe through the School’s online platform ‘Badminton ConnectED’. Scarlett, who has gained a place at the University of Durham with a Drama scholarship to study English Literature said: “Despite the challenging circumstances, the incredibly supportive environment created by all of my teachers during remote learning enabled me to remain focused on each of my A Levels, whilst simultaneously continuing to broaden my interests both within and beyond the remote classroom”.

Pupils in the Upper Sixth benefited from a range of online enrichment opportunities to complement their mainstream A Level studies and these courses were aimed at developing a wider academic skills-set and enhancing students’ all-round study profile. These included ‘Visual Analysis’, ‘Theatre Analysis’, ‘French Literature’ and ‘Scientists? What have they ever done for us?’ Safari who is going on to study Medicine said: “The schedule of remote learning was more flexible, giving me more time for revision, medical school applications and other things I am passionate about such as setting up a 3D printing club at school with the scholarship from the John James Tools of the Trade Award. Our team Prottle were honoured to be finalists at the international Make:able Challenge 2021 with our specialised pill bottle 3D design for patients with hand tremors. The research and communication skills I developed will equip me for my medical studies and other aspects of university life.”

Many A Level students also chose to opt into the School’s “outduction” programme which was run once formal A Level study had ended. Though optional, large numbers of students attended and were able to tailor their programme to suit their own personal requirements. Options ranged from self-defence and gardening, to car maintenance and the national Ivy House programme focused on self-awareness and self-motivation! Reflecting on the programme, Ayaka who is going on to study Biochemistry at the University of Oxford, said: “Scientists: what have they ever done for us?’ was a very eye-opening enrichment activity that I took part in. This course extended my general scientific knowledge, as well as my ability to understand and question scientific research papers. This ability to more quickly understand and think critically about the information and data presented within research papers will help me greatly as I go on to study a STEM subject at university.”

Badminton girls gained places on courses at a range of top universities including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London and the University of Warwick, as well as other renowned establishments such as The Courtauld Institute of Art and the London Film Academy. Seven students will be going on to take up places to study Medicine. 87% of UK placements were at the students’ 1st choice university and 77% of UK placements were at prestigious Russell Group universities. Additionally, 10% of higher education placements were at overseas institutions including Hong Kong University and New York University.

Mrs Tear, Headmistress, said: “This is another extraordinary year for A Level results and indeed educational outcomes worldwide. The students collecting their results today have had to work, often remotely, with uncertainty about the assessment system they are preparing for; their resilience and willingness to continue to strive for excellence despite the lack of certainty has been inspiring. This cohort’s ability to operate as motivated, self-directed learners enabled them to sustain their progress throughout their A Levels, regardless of the disruptions caused by Covid, and will stand them in good stead as they continue their studies. I applaud each and every one of the Upper Sixth and thank the whole community here at Badminton for enabling and inspiring these academic journeys.”

