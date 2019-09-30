Brilliant Bristol baker Briony May Williams shares what she’s making this month

Fancy making something spooktacular this month with the kids? Look no further… These are my no-bake Halloween cake pops – great fun and so straightforward to make as a family. It’s taken me a long time to get on board the cake pop train (I found them so fiddly and tricky for such a long time!) but now I embrace them for the lovely cake-based novelty that they are. Get your hands messy and have a great time with this no fuss, kid-friendly recipe.

Halloween cake pops (serves 10)

Ingredients:

300g Madeira cake

150g buttercream

250g white candy melts

250g green candy melts

100g vegetable shortening

20 candy eyes

Black gel food colouring

Method:

• Crumble the Madeira cake into a mixing bowl to fine crumbs. Add buttercream and mix until well combined (you will need to get your hands in and knead it until smooth).

• Make 10 sprout-sized balls of dough and roll. Chill in the fridge for 10 minutes.

• Melt the white candy melts in 30-second bursts on 50% heat in the microwave until melted and smooth. Dip a stick in the melted melts then poke it into 5 of the dough balls. Repeat with the green candy melts and put the sticks in the remaining 5 balls. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes until firm.

• Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remelt the leftover white and green candy melts in separate bowls until smooth. Add 3 teaspoons of vegetable shortening and mix until smooth. Dip 5 cake pops into the remelted white candy mix. Gently tap off some of the excess. Place upside down on the parchment. Stick candy eyes on. Leave to set.

• Repeat the dipping process with the other 5 cake pops in the green candy melts. Tap off excess. Let the melts set for a few minutes but while they’re still tacky, stick the candy eyes on. When the melts have hardened, draw on hair and mouth with black gel food colouring.

