Get ahead of the spring clean with these top tips for decluttering your home – from built-in storage options to tricks for avoiding overwhelm as you get started on your mess-free mission.



Why wait until the clocks have changed and the yellow trumpet faces of daffodils are carpeting the ground to embark on an almighty spring clean? There’s never a bad time to start decluttering your home. But it can sometimes feel like there’s never really an easy time, either. For many of us, what might appear to be ‘mess’ is actually a carefully curated collection of items that holds sentimental value. A messy home may be a reflection of busy family life, of unfinished hobby projects, once hopeful to-do lists we’re avoiding and the eternal struggle of work-life balance.



“It is human nature to collect things,” says Fay Gregory, who runs FM DeClutter Services. “Belongings are part of our identity and bring much joy and happiness. Holiday mementos, photographs, ornaments, pictures, clothes and books all say something about your personality and are to be treasured. Yet when collecting takes over your home it can become a problem that causes anxiety, worry and frustration.”



There are tricks to avoid overwhelm, so you may be more likely to see your task through to the end, and hopefully avoid any unhelpful collecting habits. If you’ve ever watched Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on Netflix, you’ll be familiar with Kondo’s approach to reorganising the space you live in. Her now-famous KonMarie method focuses on six rules: commit to tidying up; imagine your ideal lifestyle; finish discarding first; tidy by category, not location; follow the right order (usually starting with clothes and finishing with more sentimental items); and finally, ask yourself if the item ‘sparks joy’.



We’ve taken a little bit of Kondo’s magic and paired with some other practical pointers, to bring you achievable ways reorganise your sacred spaces – making sure no ounce of style is sacrificed.

Out of sight, out of mind



Let’s ease into this gently, shall we? If you’re just looking for improved storage, rather than conducting a huge clear out, or are sick of opening the airing cupboard and feeling overwhelmed at the sheer amount of sheets and towels staring back at you, then an ottoman-style storage bed could be a quick fix. Many have huge storage capacities and are ideal for keeping materials nicely folded, easy to see and retrieve. And it may sound obvious, but swapping freestanding cupboard and shelves in bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms for bespoke, space-specific built-in storage means you don’t have to part ways with your love of things, but still get to enjoy a clutter-free room.



Edit your shelves



A more minimal aesthetic is easily achieved with a vigorous edit of any cluttered shelves that are accumulating dust. If you have the space to store books and ornaments away safely, then you could rotate seasonal trinkets and ‘to be read’ book lists throughout the year. This will require some commitment, so is best approached if you’re not struggling to keep on top of lots of mess and are keen to migrate from a busy-looking home to a much more Japandi-inspired way of living (a subtle fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian minimalist design).



Clever categories



Rather than attacking your home one room, shelf or cupboard at a time, which is how most of us would usually clean, Kondo suggests tidying by category (i.e. clothes, books etc.). This might sound illogical, but she believes you can only really grasp the overall volume of each type of item in your life if you declutter this way, rather than repeating the same cyclical cleaning tasks over and over in various locations.

Sleepeezee Jessica End Opening Ottoman Bed,

Park Furnishers, parkfurnishers.co.uk

Order, order!



For Kondo, the order in which you then approach the categories you want to tidy is just as important as the categorisation process itself. She suggests tidying your things in the following order: clothes, books, papers, kimono and sentimental items. (You can sub in any other specialist category in your life for kimono if needed.) This means you can start your task with easier items and work your way up to more emotionally challenging areas to clear. Clearing clothes will bring immediate relief too, as it’s a change you’ll notice every day, usually first thing in the morning.



Make an entrance



How organised you feel at home can start as soon as you walk through the door, whether it’s into a boot room or entrance hall.



“It isn’t inspiring to walk into the home and be greeted by an abundance of coats, shoes and bags,” says Neville Johnson’s interior design expert Cari Bateman. “As arduous as it is to tidy belongings away after a long day, it’s best to keep on top of it to avoid hallways feeling overcrowded. Installing dedicated organisational features will eliminate the need to leave your coats and shoes in rogue places. Coat hooks, storage cabinets and open shelving are all practical locations to place easy-to-grab items, making leaving the home a stress-free task.”

Minimalist fitted storage, Creative Storage & Kitchens,

creative-storage.co.uk (and image above)

The 12-12-12 method



If you’d rather attempt bite-sized chunks of decluttering, and aren’t keen on Kondo’s approach, then Bateman suggests The 12-12-12 method by Joshua Becker as an efficient way to let go of unused and unloved items. “Simply select 12 items to throw away, 12 to donate and 12 to return to the home,” she says. “This will allow you to reimagine your space as one that is minimalistic, yet showcases the items that you truly love and want to display.”



If working through 36 items at a time sounds a bit ambitious, you could simply challenge yourself to a 3-3-3 method instead, or any number that suits, avoiding overwhelm at all costs.



Image credit/caption: Boot room storage, Neville Johnson, Wentworth, in Opal, with a Seville Oak finish (nevillejohnson.co.uk)