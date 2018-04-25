31 Baldwin Street, BS1 1RG

Tel: 0117 370 9667

Email: salut@bar-buvette.co.uk

Neatly tucked away on Baldwin Street with a delightfully French-looking frontage, Bar Buvette may seem quietly unassuming from the outside but – let us assure you – myriad delights lie inside and they have made it a firm favourite with Bristol’s foodies. With a great offering of French wines and small plates of charcuterie and cheese, as well as hot plates and seasonal specials, it combines charming interiors with a chic, relaxed vibe. For lunch from Thursday to Saturday, we reckon the cheese toastie is a must, or head over from 6pm from Tuesday to Saturday for a full evening of wine and grazing. À votre santé!