Bath and West Community Energy have helped five schools in B&NES this year by installing solar panels

There are more planned this autumn. Would you like to help build more solar power projects for local schools? You can, by investing in their Community Share Offer.

Bath & West Community Energy (BWCE) is a local community owned business, working to put people at the heart of the energy transition, placing ownership and control of energy in local hands. Rooftop solar system installations:

• Are installed for free, so no upfront cost for the school

• Are managed by BWCE, so less hassle for the school

• Help create lower energy bills for the school because the electricity generated is sold to them at a discount

Tim Markall, Headteacher at Beechen Cliff School said: “I am really pleased that Bath and West Community Energy are supplying solar panels on a non-profit basis. Our partnership with them is enabling the school to cut carbon emissions and save on rising fuel bills at no capital cost to the school. Ensuring a sustainable future is something our students are passionate about. Our school Eco-Team began a campaign last year for the school to install solar panels and so I am delighted that this has been possible. Further to this, it is great to know that some of the income generated by BWCE is going into other worthwhile community projects through their community fund.”

BWCE really want to help more schools and need more local people to become members and invest through our Community Share Offer, to help us raise £500,000 by Christmas and £1 million by April 2023.

You can become a member by investing a minimum of £100. This money remains yours, but is put to good use in developing renewable energy projects. Members get a vote and a target annual interest rate of 5% (subject to performance).

Find out more about becoming a member and helping your community (including purpose, benefits and risks involved in investing) by clicking here bwce.coop/invest where you can sign up for an informal online information session or email invest@bwce.coop for further information.

As a Community Benefit Society surplus profits are reinvested in projects through the BWCE Community Energy Grant Fund which contributes to community projects reducing carbon emissions and addressing fuel poverty. Local organisations who have benefitted from grants include Bath City Farm, The Carers’ Centre, First Steps Nursery, Bath Share & Repair and Julian House. The BWCE Fund Grant is now open for applications. The closing date is 4 November. For more details see quartetcf.org.uk/grants/bath-west-community-energy-grant