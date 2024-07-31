Beau Nash: Mirrors are Artwork

Words by Cynthia Wihardja



When faced with the choice of decorating a wall with a mirror or artwork, it’s important to recognise that a mirror can be a form of art in itself. This perspective can help resolve the dilemma by appreciating the artistic and historical value that mirrors bring to a space.



Craftsmanship and Frame Design: Mirrors are not just functional objects; they are often crafted with a high degree of artistry. The frame of a mirror can be a work of art, showcasing intricate designs, carvings, and materials. Antique mirrors, in particular, are prized for their handcrafted frames, which may feature detailed woodwork, gilding, or other decorative elements that reflect the era in which they were made. Such frames can add a touch of elegance and history to any room, making the mirror a focal point of the decor.



Historical Significance: Many mirrors have a rich history, which can add depth and character to your home. For instance, a vintage or antique mirror may have been part of a grand estate or a historic home, carrying with it stories from the past. The craftsmanship of older mirrors often reflects the artistic trends and materials of their time, offering a glimpse into history. Owning such a piece allows you to bring a part of that history into your living space, creating a unique and storied atmosphere.



Foxed Glass and Patina: The glass itself can also tell a story. Over time, old mirrors often develop a characteristic known as “foxing,” where the glass shows signs of aging, such as spots or a slightly tarnished appearance. This patina can enhance the mirror’s charm and authenticity, providing a sense of antiquity and depth that new mirrors lack. Foxed glass can evoke a nostalgic feeling, making the mirror not just a decorative piece, but a conversation starter.



Mirrors as Artistic Elements: Just like artwork, mirrors can be chosen to complement your home’s style and your personal taste. A mirror with a baroque frame can add drama and opulence, while a minimalist, frameless mirror can enhance a modern aesthetic. Mirrors can also be strategically placed to reflect and amplify other elements of your decor, such as artwork, creating a cohesive and dynamic visual experience.



So when deciding between a mirror and artwork, consider the artistic merit of the mirror itself. Its craftsmanship, historical significance, and unique characteristics can make it a valuable and meaningful addition to your home decor. A well-chosen mirror can be just as expressive and enriching as any piece of artwork, adding both beauty and history to your space.

beaunashbath.com

info@beaunashbath.com