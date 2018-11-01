The countdown to Christmas has become bigger than the day itself in the beauty world. Crystal Rose rounds up a few of the best indulgent advent calendars for party-season preening

Charlotte Tilbury

The Beauty Universe has everything needed to blow your regime out of this world. It includes Charlotte’s famed Magic Cream made from a secret formula and adored backstage by models, plus a tub of mesmerising eyeshadow ­– and that’s just a hint of what’s to come. We can’t wait to shake up our Christmas party look.

£150, charlottetilbury.com

Molton Brown

A luxurious taster cabinet full of fragrance infusions. From a Christmas bauble to pre-soirée pampering rituals, every day of the countdown will feature a festive treat.

£175, Opulent Infusions Advent Calendar; moltonbrown.co.uk

Diptyque

Find a candle carousel – yep you heard right – a limited-edition giant Feu De Bois hand-enamelled in gold and 23 more little pleasures all at your fingertips. Diptyque has certainly not disappointed this year.

£320, exclusive at Diptyque boutiques; diptyqueparis.co.uk

Elemis

The 25 Days of Beauty box from Elemis is sure to provide all the skincare staples. From a superfood facial to a full-size pro-collagen marine cream to wake up to on Christmas morning (spoiler alert!) each little drawer is full of surprises.

£150 (worth over £345); elemis.com

Marks & Spencer

If it’s anything like the last, this year’s calendar from M&S is set to be a good’un. Stuffed full of the likes of Philip Kingsley, Stila, Skyn Iceland and This Works (just for starters) – you’re not going to want to miss out of this miniature closet of dreams.

£35 when you spend £35 on clothing, beauty or home; marksandspencer.com

Debenhams

Our men’s advent calendar calls have finally been answered. This year, Debenhams has released its Christmas countdown for the guys. The calendar includes shower gels, post-shave balms and moisturiser.

Shed Man Advent Calendar, £15; debenhams.com

The Body Shop

Full of indulgent treats, this year’s calendar offering is one of three. Inspired by the thriving wildlife of the forest, the Dani is brimming with 25 luxurious treats. Goodies include bath delights, beauty essentials and – it wouldn’t be Christmas without it – peppermint candy cane shower gel.

£65 (worth £121), Dani Advent Calendar, available in-store; thebodyshop.com

L’Occitane

This year, L’Occitane has collaborated with fashion designer Castelbajac Paris with a range of miniature hair and body products hidden behind each calendar door. Truly Christmas come early.

£49 (worth £85), Classic Advent Calendar; uk.loccitane.com

£165, John Lewis and Partners Beauty Advent Calendar; johnlewis.com. £42 (worth £177), No7 Beauty Calendar; boots.com. £40, Daisy Park Advent Calendar; cathkidston.com