A distinctive development programme for those aspiring to senior management and leadership positions.

The Masters in Strategy, Change and Leadership is designed for busy managers to fit around a demanding management role, this part–time programme will help you:

• Improve your ability to manage and change uncertainty.

• Increase your leadership impact.

• Understand organisational complexity and issues affecting success.

• Make better choices about growth and strategic direction.

The programme is delivered through 8 intensive 3–day workshops that run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – a total of 16 work days and 8 Saturdays across two years. With modules including, the psychology of leadership, social responsibility and ethics, and the practicalities of change programmes. Class sizes are kept small to maximise interaction, and to tailor session to group interests.

For more information: 0117 9546694; efim-scl@bristol.ac.uk; bristol.ac.uk/efm