Become a better leader!

Across the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, today’s leaders are facing the most challenging operating circumstances for generations. In this landscape of global uncertainty, leaner workforces, budget cuts, and reliance upon digital communications and the competencies needed to lead organisations successfully have shifted. Leaders now need to be skilled at crisis management, dealing with uncertainty and high-level strategic leadership.

Due to the continued success of the School of Management‘s part-time Executive Masters in Strategy Change and Leadership, the University of Bristol is now taking applications for its 9th cohort in September 2021. This challenging and rewarding programme is designed for those aspiring to, or holding senior manager and leadership positions and will fit around the demands of a busy, professional leadership role.

This bespoke Executive Master’s degree in Strategy, Change and Leadership is aimed at providing senior managers with the tools and techniques they need to navigate their organisations through demanding times. By attending the programme, you will learn how to:

· improve your ability to manage change and uncertainty

· increase your leadership impact

· understand organisational complexity and issues affecting success

· make better choices about growth and strategic direction

Programme Director Helen Ballard

Programme Director Helen Ballard says “I am delighted to be recruiting our 9th cohort of Executive students to this successful and practical master’s programme. Excellent leadership is critical in this challenging climate, and organisations recognise the importance of developing their management talent in such uncertain times. This practical master’s degree will offer a return on investment from day one.”

To find out more or to apply for September 2021 entry on the part-time MSc Strategy, Change and Leadership programme, please visit: bristol.ac.uk/strategy-change-leadership

If you would like to have a chat about the programme or to attend our next Webinar on Monday 8 June 6pm-7pm, please contact Cheralyn Dark, Programme Manager by phone on Tel: 01179546694 or you can contact Cheralyn by email at: mgmt-scl@bristol.ac.uk