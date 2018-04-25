34 Cotham Hill, Bristol BS6 6LA

Tel: 0117 923 8755

Web: bellita.co.uk

As the boisterous little sister of Bell’s Diner and Bar Rooms, Bellita is all about jollity. Literally translating into ‘little beauty’, this bar has a relaxed approach to eating and drinking. But that doesn’t mean the food isn’t top-notch: the likes of smoked Iberico pancetta, new-season peas, wild garlic, morcilla and radicchio; and pan-roasted Chalk Stream trout, spinach and preserved lemon have earned it attention in the national press. We love the Wye Valley asparagus with pine nut mayo. Whether you’re looking to perch at the bar for a quick bite or settle in at a table to work through the menu, Bellita accommodates all.