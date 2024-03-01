Ben Argent Kitchens

Award-winning creators of bespoke contemporary kitchens that successfully combine functional design with elegant simplicity. Ben has a background as a designer/maker and has extensive experience in the specialist furniture industry. He launched the company in 2007 with a clear understanding of the subtleties and technicalities required to achieve sophisticated and highly individual contemporary kitchens. Their beautiful showroom is conveniently located near M4 J18 with plenty of free parking. Please contact them to arrange a viewing.



Dunsdon Barn, West Littleton, Wiltshire SN14 8JA

Tel: 01225 892270; benargentkitchens.co.uk