From Montpelier to the Amazon, former Bristol resident and intrepid explorer Benedict Allen – who was last year feared lost in an Oceanian jungle – has explored many a community around the globe. This month he’s back in town to share his experiences

Adventurer, documenter of far-distant and often dangerous places, cat who’s used up several of his nine lives: Benedict Allen will tell you it all comes down to the basic human instinct to investigate the unknown. This raison d’etre has taken him all over the world – including a much-publicised stint in Papua New Guinea last year – but now he’s heading back to the city he, until recently, used to call home, armed with stories galore to regale audiences at Bristol Grammar School’s arts centre 1532. We caught him just after he emerged from the Amazon…

When did you realise that being an explorer was what you wanted?

The initial spark was seeing my dad – a test pilot – fly a Vulcan bomber over my head. Seeing him do this again and again, when I was just five years old, made me feel that you could be something unusual; a pioneer, someone who tests their limits. By the age of 10 I had decided I’d be an explorer – I was far too obsessive and passionate to be an actual test pilot, but by then I knew I’d find my own way. I remember making an announcement about my future career about two years later – my dad said it was wonderful and my mum just sighed. Both probably knew there was no changing my mind. My poor mum! My dad had just retired from a dangerous career, and I was intending to start one.

Fondest memory from your expedition to Papua New Guinea?

The strange thing is that, though that expedition attracted worldwide attention for me being “lost” (I was trapped in the forest by a war between ethnic groups), actually everything had gone brilliantly according to plan. It was almost the perfect expedition. Despite torrential rain, I trekked with people I knew and trusted, into the mountains to check up on some remote people called the Yaifo who had been very good to me 35 years before, and were under threat relating to a huge gold mine. We had to negotiate tricky rivers, make vine bridges, cross a treacherous ridge and travel at speed – all in order to find this community of only 200 people. The previous time, all those years ago, they had thought I was a goldminer and circled me, threatening me with bows and arrows. I’m saving my fondest memories for my lecture tour, but there were so many, and none of them reported in the press. The most wonderful thing was travelling with the locals day after day without any outside help – no phone, GPS – and this forged us into a tight group. For a month, we trusted each other with our lives; I was so sad to say goodbye to them, after all we’d achieved together.

What else will you delve into during your UK tour?

How we arrived, exhausted at the Yaifo village, not knowing how we’d be received. How we heard a war had broken out ahead and how, after all we’d done to get up the mountain, there might not be a way out for me. Even then, my companions stuck by me. I got malaria and dengue fever – not a good combo! – and my options were fast running out. I am a professional ­– survival in remote places is what I’ve done all my adult life – but walking through a warzone is not part of my skill set.

How did it feel, making a video-will for the worst-case scenario?

Fortunately, I’m good in a crisis. I get it from my dad. He was an incredibly vague man but somehow clear-headed in the cockpit. So, I set about leaving instructions, in English but also Tok Pisin – the lingua franca of Papua New Guinea – in a clear-headed way. There’s no room for emotion in such a moment, you’ve somehow got to get a grip, get the message exactly right, for the sake of your loved ones. It helps that I’ve survived a lot of danger in my life – being shot at by Pablo Escobar’s men, and later robbed and left to die. Even so, it’s a horrible moment, knowing these might be your last words to those you love. You are admitting, perhaps for the first time, that things are very bad.

Which expedition would you say has been the toughest for you?

The first – when I crossed NE Amazonia and didn’t have a clue what I was doing. I got malaria twice! Fortunately, though, I was scared – very aware that I was out of my depth. My innocence also protected me. Aged 23, I didn’t know quite how dangerous my 600-mile trek was! But it was being scared for month after month that was so tough.

Any advice for anyone looking to take on a similar adventure?

I was ill-equipped mentally and physically. I had almost no knowledge or skill. I only survived though very great luck. So I’d say that someone else who tried it would probably die, unless they got the same stream of luck. That isn’t a great strategy! My advice is to find an adventure of your own, because you really need to believe in what you are doing. Don’t just plunge in; test yourself. Learn from the people who live locally; they don’t see these environments as a threat but as a resource. Make a few mistakes and learn from them, then gather courage and go!

What’s it like to immerse yourself in the communities you come across?

It’s not as romantic as people think! I spend months with remote people and you need a lot of patience – you are surrounded by people with skills and, at first, have none yourself. But if you make yourself useful – I usually end up carrying firewood! – gradually you feel less isolated and more in tune. I am not imposing, I’m able to look the locals in the eye and say I’m doing this journey on their terms… It’s the most wonderful feeling – a whole community wishing you well when you set off… Last week I was in the Amazon – I’m presently in Iquitos, Peru, having just emerged – and still in my mind is the simple act of a child climbing up to fetch a mouthful of refreshing drinking water from where it had been caught, above my head, by a large leaf.

You’re an expert in survivalism; what wouldn’t you be caught without?

My survival kit changes with each expedition. The one I was using last week had all sorts of things in – fishing hooks, waterproof paper and matches… What I like most is the drinking straw. It’s virtually weightless, but means you can drink from the shallowest of puddles. Such a neat and simple solution.

What do you think of Bristol?

I love Bristol. It’s the energy, the independence, the fact that beautiful countryside is all around… Until fairly recently I lived in Montpelier. A great mistake, leaving!

Any more expedition plans?

I’m still recovering from the Amazon and decompressing because, mentally and physically, each expedition for me is quite draining – being so immersed, without comms, in another world. I’m getting ready to face my world again – especially my lovely wife and family.

• Benedict brings his tour, Ultimate Explorer, to 1532 on 28 October; 1532bristol.co.uk

Featured image: Adventure is in Benedict’s blood – his father was a test pilot who flew a Vulcan bomber and inspired his son to test his own limits