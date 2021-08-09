Benedict Raven: A Life of Style

Whether you are getting back to the office, dressing for the evening or going weekend casual to watch the Bears, Bristol brand Benedict Raven will help get your wardrobe looking sharp

Since opening the doors of the Benedict Raven store in Quakers Friars back in June, Bristol entrepreneur James Kingston has made serious inroads into achieving his aim of challenging the mainstream high street menswear brands. The home–grown collection is not driven by seasonal trends or fashion but offers a timeless collection, all made in limited numbers with care and superb attention to detail. The approach is all about quality over quantity.

All garments are designed in Bristol and the brand has recently pledged from 2021 100% of its range will now and forever be produced in England. The belief being that buying quality over quantity can help the environment, your wallet and assist you in creating the essential capsule wardrobe. With the brand ethos of ‘Buy better, keep forever’, founder James Kingston, believes the city has been crying out for a brand like Benedict Raven that not only offers something unique to the male customer but also the best in store experience too. James comments “As a customer, I hate a transactional retail experience with no engagement at all. It feels cold, lifeless and it isn’t enjoyable. Offering a friendly atmosphere and consulting with customers, informing them about our brand and every product, how they are made and most importantly ensuring they choose the right clothing that fits perfectly, looks and feels great is why I created Benedict Raven.”

James Kingston

Benedict Raven store at Cabot Circus

The brand’s collection is based on the building blocks of a well devised wardrobe, offering exceptionally well–made, timeless staples for the modern man. There is an art to everyday style and Benedict Raven appears to have mastered it.

The collection caters for every occasion. Relaxed casual comforts come in the form of the Bath T–shirt, made in England from 100% supima cotton, the Clifton denim jeans which are a go–to favourite worn by GQ’s Teo van den Broeke during London Men’s Fashion Week, and the Touring ¼ Zip. Several celebrities, including members of the Made in Chelsea cast, have been spotted sporting best–selling knitwear garment the Henley long sleeve polo and the layering luxury essentials such as the new Luxe bomber jacket have won the seal of approval of national treasure Ant McPartlin.

Exclusive and impeccably tailored –

the Raven tuxedo

The Touring 1/4 Zip in dove grey

Perfect for the occasion,

the Essentia shirt

The grey lounge t-shirt matched with black Clifton denim

If you’re seeking a more formal look for the office, bar or event, you’ll find that the collection has you covered with the essential shirt, British–made blazers and showstopper Raven tuxedo: 100% British silk, woven in the UK and hand made in Bristol – another reason to look forward to a black tie event post lockdown.

Shop the collection at: benedictraven.co.uk

5 Philadelphia Street, Quakers Friars

Cabot Circus, Bristol BS1 3BZ