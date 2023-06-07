Bereco – beautifully bespoke timber windows and doors

Bereco is the supplier of high-end timber windows and doors to homes in Bristol and beyond.

Driven to deliver the best service to its customers, Bereco takes pride in offering a friendly and professional service from enquiry right through to order. The team of experts are always on hand to offer advice to homeowners to guarantee they get the most out of their windows and doors from performance to style, design and colour choice.

Sustainability also runs through the core of the business which only uses premium timber to create robust and reliable windows and doors.

With almost 20 years’ experience in the home improvement industry, Bereco has worked on a range of unique projects across the UK for all types of homes from historic listed buildings to modern new builds.

Find the perfect match for your Bristol home with carefully crafted windows and doors built to last a lifetime.

What they do…

Sash windows – Casement windows – Entrance doors – French doors – Sliding doors – Bi-fold doors

Tel: 01709 916740

Email: info@bereco.co.uk

Website: bereco.co.uk