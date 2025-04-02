On the outskirts of Bristol, and set in 18 acres of stunning grounds, is Berwick Lodge – a proudly independent boutique wedding venue and 14-bedroom hotel. A hidden secret just waiting to be discovered, offering glistening fountains in the summer, warming open fires in winter and beautiful rooms with stunning features of the original 1890’s house all year round.



If you’re looking to hold an unforgettable wedding in a charming and characterful venue – then this is it.

Perfect for small and intimate weddings, or more lavish celebrations of up to 100 seated, with 150 for evening parties. Whichever size wedding you choose, Berwick’s special spaces offer you total freedom to make your day everything you want it to be.

Berwick Drive, BS10 7TD | 0117 958 1590 | berwicklodge.co.uk