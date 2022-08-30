Bestselling author and psychotherapist launches Bristol grief support

Best-selling author and psychotherapist Julia Samuel will be discussing how people cope with grief at a free-to-attend event at Bristol Memorial Woodlands on Thursday 29 September.

A grief counsellor and Founder Patron of the charity Child Bereavement UK, Samuel gained a national profile through her work with the charity and her three best selling books.

She will join forces with health psychologist and founder of Gentle Dusk, Mireille Hayden at the launch of “Walking With Grief” bereavement walks to be held in the woodlands near Alveston, Bristol.

Julia Samuel will host the special one-off event exploring the difficult and complicated emotions tied up with the experience of loss. Bristol Memorial Woodlands is the venue for this new series of walks in nature where small groups can discuss grief while walking with counsellors.

Drawing from her many years of professional experience, Julia will discuss the grieving process: How we heal and how we come to terms with loss. The evening will review stories of loss in her best selling books: Grief Works and Every Family Has A Story.

Bristol-based independent bookshop Max Minerva will sell copies at the event. Instant bestseller, Grief Works, is a profoundly optimistic and compassionate handbook for anyone suffering a loss; as well as a guide for those who want to help their grieving loved ones. Julia Samuel shares case studies from those who have experienced great love and great loss—and survived.

In Every Family Has A Story, Julia Samuel analyses a range of common issues, from separation and step-relationships to leaving home and loss through eight beautifully-told and insightful case studies, showing how much is passed from one generation to the next — and how this inheritance can be faced together.

Mireille Hayden said: “This event is suitable for those who work supporting people with grief and those dealing with loss, as well as the many people who have gained comfort and knowledge from her books over the years.”

The event will start at 6pm with drinks and nibbles. Julia Samuel will lead discussion from 6:30pm. At the end of the evening, audience members will be invited to pose questions for Julia in a Q&A session and Julia will be available for book signing.

The event is free but registration should be made through Julia Samuel on Grief and Support Tickets, Thu 29 Sep 2022 at 6pm with donations to Cruse Bereavement Bristol – the donations will go towards training more bereavement support volunteers in Bristol and surrounding area.

For more information on Walking with Grief Bereavement Support | MEMORIAL WOODLANDS

Featured image: Julia Samuel