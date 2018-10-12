International legal practice Osborne Clarke has won two awards at the 2018 Bristol Law Society Awards.

The firm, which has more than 500 people at its offices in Bristol’s Temple Quay, was awarded Law Firm of the Year while legal director Phillip Chivers was named Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year for his work with the Avon and Bristol Law Centre.

Commenting on the Law Firm of the Year category award win, the judges singled out Osborne Clarke for demonstrating excellence in legal services. The firm has had impressive international revenue growth in the last year, and has doubled UK income in the last five years.

Peter Clough, head of Osborne Clarke’s Bristol office, said: “We’re delighted to be awarded Law Firm of the Year – as well as being involved in many high-profile deals in the region, we have made significant investments in technology, which have allowed us to offer increased innovation to our clients.”

In the Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year category, the judges said Phillip Chivers “demonstrated strong and dedicated commitment” in supplying pro bono work to the Avon and Bristol Law Centre.

The centre offers free specialist legal support to people in need, providing access to the justice system in social welfare law. It has strong ties with Osborne Clarke and Phillip has volunteered at its advice line surgery for many years, where he advises users on their workplace rights and the steps they need to take to resolve workplace issues.

