A team of 50 riders completed a gruelling bike ride in aid of PROPS a Bristol-based charity which provides a range of services, opportunities and support for those with learning difficulties.

Tackling the mountains of Mallorca, the group, which was headed by Nick Taplin and Shezan Aslam of Black and White Hospitality, rode close to 250 miles while ascending 12,000 feet on some of Europe’s most renowned cycling roads including the infamous Sa Calobra.

The firm, whose main partner is Marco Pierre White, raised over £40,000 on this latest charity fundraiser taking the total amount raised by the firm in excess of £175,000 over the last four years.

NickTaplin, Chairman and CEO of Black and White Hospitality said: “Once again everyone who took part excelled and pushed themselves to the limit. When you consider that Mallorca is used by all the professional cycling teams for their training and by riders such as Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas demonstrates just how tough the terrain is.

“This was the fourth ride Black & White Hospitality has been involved with, and to have raised over £175,000 for charitable causes is a fantastic achievement.”

Shezan Aslam, Director of Black and White Hospitality continued, “We do a lot of work across the communities in which we operate and it’s always good to give something back and support those less fortunate than ourselves.

“We’re now planning our 2020 ride which will again offer something completely different and unique and anyone interested should get in touch and get their name down.”

Chris Miller, representative of PROPS added: “We’re hugely grateful to all those who took part and to have such a large team of people undertake a ride which was not only tough but included some quite technical sections is quite overwhelming.

“At PROPS, we believe that all young people in our community should have the opportunity to lead fulfilling and participative lives, on both a social, and a professional level, regardless of any cognitive or physical disabilities.

“The money raised will now help us continue to provide access to practical learning, worthwhile experiences and skills development for these young people and we’re extremely grateful to the team at Black and White Hospitality for all their efforts.”

For further information about the charity: propsbristol.org

To register for the 2020 ride: Shezan@blackandwhitehospitality.com