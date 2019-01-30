With Valentine’s Day almost upon us, here’s a round-up of some great spots around the city to help you find a special bouquet for the one you love

Whether it’s to say ‘happy birthday’ to Mum, ‘congratulations’ when your friend bags that dream job, or ‘get well soon’ when a loved one is ill, flowers are synonymous with putting a smile on someone’s face whatever the occasion. So with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you might be wondering where to get a beaut bunch of flowers­­­ to show your beloved you care. Here are some of our favourite places around Bristol and online where you can find a bouquet to convey those three special words…

A gorgeous rustic arrangement by Sunflower Blooms

Sunflower Blooms

Based in Bristol and covering the South West area, Sunflower Blooms is an independent florist with a wild and unconventional feel. Specialising in wedding and event flowers, founder Emily doesn’t follow any strict floristry rules when it comes to her arrangements. Instead, she believes you should simply pick flowers based on what you like. Emily is there to listen and will work her magic on any brief you give her but guarantee the flowers will always be as ‘you’ as possible. As well as providing flowers for all occasions, Emily is also super-passionate about spreading the creative love and offers workshops on pretty much any floral design. From mixed group workshops to private bookings held in the comfort of your own home, she offers a relaxed and creative experience offering you the know-how to produce your very own beautiful creations.

• sunflowerblooms.co.uk; 07446 167687; Instagram: @sunflowerbloomsbristol

Wilderness Flowers

Founder and florist Hayley creates bespoke, natural designs. Each bunch has its own unique personality, just like its recipient, as she allows the shape of each stem to dictate where it’s placed in the arrangement. Wilderness Flowers works with the best seasonal florals at this time of year so its Valentine’s and Mothers Day bouquets celebrate all the best spring flowers and not just the classic rose. The same applies to Hayley’s wedding and event work. There’s a choice of designs that can be pre-ordered on the website and Hayley is happy to chat with anyone who wants something extra special. She finds it a treat to create a bit of happiness for someone every day and loves this time of year.

• wildernessflowers.com; 07977478354; Instagram: @wilderness_flowers

Why not give Wild About Flowers a whirl?





Wild About Flowers

Born in the year 2000 and forever flourishing, Wild About Flowers has been providing fabulous florals for every occasion for many a moon. Family-owned and independently run, its established creatives bring timeless bespoke designs to life with heart, soul and a wild flair; specialising in weddings and events. Located in Keynsham, the Grade-II Georgian town house is also home to a selection of designer cards by brands like Katie Leamon and Chase & Wonder; pre-loved finds; handmade Kew Garden pots and trendy house plants.

Enjoy 10% off your order using the code: BLM019

• wild-aboutflowers.co.uk; 0117 986 3328; Instagram: @wildaboutflowers33

Visit The Mighty Quinns bijou emporium in Wapping Wharf

The Mighty Quinns Flower Emporium

Botanical boutique The Mighty Quinns Flower Emporium is situated in a quirky shipping container in Harbourside’s Wapping Wharf area. Inside the emporium, founder Hayley sells bespoke fresh flower bouquets and on-trend dried flowers that last forever. Plus, there’s a diverse range of large and small house plants to complement handmade ceramics that come from Clifton and Devon. Always wanting to find new and exciting products and collaborate with small, independent brands, Hayley also stocks Japanese gardening tools and gorgeous handmade aprons from Shropshire.

• themightyquinnsfloweremporium.co.uk; 07391594522; Instagram: @themightyquinnsfloweremporium