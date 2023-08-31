Bo Concept

Through Danish creativity and craftsmanship, BoConcept elevates spaces with iconic design that brings joy and inspiration, collaborating with some of the most respected designers in Denmark and further afield to be timelessly on trend. Live a life as individual as you are. You can change the size, colours and materials of nearly every design and the team at BoConcept are there to help you style your home, your way. Nothing beats having a face-to-face opinion you can trust, someone who understands your needs and can guide you to the right choice. BoConcept’s interior designers’ primary concern is getting to know you and your desires, problems and interior demands. Your interior designer will help unfold the potential of your home and help you discover your perfect solution, whether big or small. What’s more Boconcept Bristol offer a free interior design service. Just visit the store and ask.

BoConcept Bristol, 51-53 Merchant Street, Bristol BS1 3EE

Tel: 0117 929 3503 Web: boconcept.com