Book recommendations

Biography of X, Catherine Lacey

Published by Granta Books, £9.99

Newly out in paperback, this is an exciting and thrilling read that uses structures of world-building to make up that of a fictional artist’s life. Set against a dystopian historical plot, the protagonist sets out to write a biography and unravel the manifold realities of her late wife, an iconoclast who spun a cocoon of myth around her life. The author, Catherine Lacey, quotes real-life writers within the protagonist’s research, further complicating what is a fascinating thematic interplay between reality and fiction.