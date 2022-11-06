Books: Autumn Leaves

The most notable autobiographies of this autumn as recommended by the brilliant team at Gloucester Road Books…

A note from the team: “Our primary aim is that the shop be a fascinating place to explore. Some of the subject sections are a little broader than they might be elsewhere – for instance our ‘Time and Place’ section encompasses books on History, Travel Literature, Geography and Reportage. We also have a significant focus on titles published by small independent presses. There are lots of really brilliant small publishers putting out incredibly exciting books, and we want to help get these out into the world. The stock is carefully chosen and constantly changing, so even if you pop in every week there will always be new books to find.”

Novelist As A Vocation by Haruki Murakami

Murakami opens up about his own creative process in this idiosyncratic (it is Murakami, after all) book about what it is to be a writer, and what the novel means to society. He looks back to his own beginnings as a writer and asks the question ‘what does it mean to write?’

A Book of Days by Patti Smith

Photographs, thoughts, memories and musings make up this record of the daily life of the iconic musician, poet, writer and performer. The entries vary from playful to profound, and build up a gloriously rich picture of a life lived in pursuit of art.

How To Be A Football Manager by Ian Holloway

This is a must for Bristol Rovers fans. Holloway played well over 300 times for Rovers in his senior career, and spent five years with the club as manager. This book is about Holloway’s experiences of the day-to-day madness of football management – and if his press conferences are anything to go by, it should be a riot. Ian Holloway will be joining us for an event at Rovers’ Memorial Ground on 3 November at 8pm.

Not Just Pictures by Chris Floyd

Chris Floyd has been photographing the biggest names in music and public life for thirty years. This visual memoir includes his photographs and anecdotes of working with, among others, Paul McCartney, Tina Fey, Yoko Ono, David Bowie, Bill Murray, Vivienne Westwood, Iggy Pop, and David Attenborough. We are very lucky to be hosting an exclusive Q&A with Chris on 12 November.