Boots Cribbs Causeway store gets a glow up

The Boots store in Cribbs Causeway has been given a health and beauty makeover of its very own, with a revamped look that includes major upgrades designed to improve the shopping experience.

Beauty fans looking to expand their collection are in luck thanks to a modernised beauty hall, where they can find more than 30 new premium brands launching for the first time in Boots, including Rituals, Prada, Milk MakeUp, YSL, Urban Decay, Neom, Drunk Elephant, Kerastase, NARS, Aveda, Ouai, Laneige and many more.

The much-loved brands haven’t gone anywhere though, so customers will still be able to buy products from No7, Liz Earle, Soap & Glory and Boots’ own brand ranges in store. Shoppers can also enjoy access to unique services, such as hair styling on GHD and scalp analysis from Aveda.

People seeking healthcare will find everything they need in one area, with health services, the pharmacy and Boots Opticians now located closer together for ease. More private consultation rooms have also been added to increase access to vital services – such as vaccinations and blood pressure checks.

The store is also home to a number of other health and beauty services, delivered by specialist experts, which you can find out more about by visiting the website.

Boots, 116 The Mall, Cribbs Causeway Shopping Centre, Avon, BS34 5UP