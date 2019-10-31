Bordello Banquets is running a three day, two night retreat in the heart of the Forest of Dean this November to help visitors unwind, slow down and enjoy some wonderful food and activities while soaking up the natural scenery.

The company was set up by Liz Lewitt, a Bristol fashion designer of lingerie collections and the creator of Il Bordello Arts Bar – a ground breaking media members bar on a floating Dutch Barge.

Having reached a hiatus in her life, Liz was inspired by the book by Carl Honore In Praise of Slow which she read while on a break in Italy – so much so that she bought his second book Bolder. Following this and furthering the Italian theme (she is trying to apply for dual Italian citizenship at the moment) Liz came upon the books of Marlena de Blasi – all about an American chef and food writer moving to and falling in love with both an Italian gentleman and the SLOW Italian way of life, which has an emphasis on foraging, home grown ingredients, slow cooking and slow eating, as well as a focus on friendship and food and Thursday night suppers under the Umbrian stars.

So the idea of running SLOW retreats in the ancient woodland of the Forest of Dean was born, the first of which is on 12–14 November at Mill End, Mitcheldean, in the heart of the forest.

Tuesday lunch through to Thursday lunch will be planned and fresh, local, artisan ingredients provided in fridges for guests to cook meals as a group, meet new people and share thoughts and ideas. There is a pizza oven available or fresh pasta making kit, and all the ingredients will be supplied from artisan producers in the Forest of Dean and Herefordshire.

But the pièce de résistance will be the ‘demo and dine’ supper with chef Deb Durrant of Deliciously Raw, showing off some of her skills, introducing the group to the essence of raw cooking, and creating elements of a fabulous dinner for attendees to share in the evening.

The aim is for the retreat to be a time away from life’s stresses; to walk, read, relax, without a hectic schedule. There will be two informal, facilitated creative writing and thinking sessions, a walk into the woodland above the house, use of the spa facilities, hot tubs, outdoor wood-fired sauna cabin and indoor saunas too. And there will be two therapists on site – one a reflexologist and reiki massage therapist, and the other focusing on massage, tarot, readings and guidance.

White cotton bed linen and towels are provided. And finally, a massive stack of amazing creative, interiors, gardening and art books and magazines will be on hand, as well as pencils and a small journal for thoughts and doodles in every bedroom. A box of art materials and a huge hunk of clay with which to create while chatting will also be available.

Wifi is good, though guests will be encouraged to have their mobile phones on silent and leave them in their rooms to get a digital detox too.

Guests won’t go hungry at the retreat at Mill End Mitcheldean

Previous guests have commented on the Mill End and the hospitality of Liz and Bordello Banquets: “Over 30 of us stayed in June for my hen party, and from start to finish it was absolutely amazing. Liz was the perfect host, the catering was absolutely delicious and there wasn’t anything we asked for that Liz didn’t provide – in fact she went above and beyond throughout. The house is absolutely stunning, I wish we’d had more time there! Thank you Liz for your amazing hospitality – we will definitely be back!”

Mill End works well as a retreat venue, get together space for family and friends celebrating milestone birthdays, hen party weekenders or space for professionals for development days, team rewards and strategic planning. And the services of Bordello Banquets provides the perfect match to make the boutique stay perfect in every way – with mad hatter’s tea party, murder mystery, formal dining, informal buffets, BBQs and campfire cooking, cocktail training and chocolate classes and art classes. Plus there can be butlers in the buff, burlesque or boudoir, strictly or ballroom dance classes and even forest wide outdoor active team building challenges organised.

Contact Liz Lewitt on liz@bordellobanquets.co.uk for details of further retreats or liz@millendmitcheldean.co.uk to find out about staying at Mill End, Mitcheldean from

12–14 November.

To find out more, visit: