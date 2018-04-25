7 Cotham Hill, Bristol BS6 6LD

Tel: 0117 329 6887

Web: bravas.co.uk

What’s the deal here? Freshly prepared, high quality Spanish-inspired tapas dishes, that’s what. A perfect combination of the welcoming atmosphere of a local pub and the quality of food expected in a great restaurant. Bravas got its inspiration by way of frequent visits to Spain and enjoying the unpretentious and inexpensive food available there in the local tapas bars. It has a daily changing menu to ensure the best fresh and seasonal products are available. Complementing the mouth-watering tapas on offer is a fantastic range of Spanish wines and beers. Needless to say, booking is advised, although there are 16 stools in the window area for unreserved dining when spontaneous tapas are needed. Spanish sandwiches and a takeaway menu of tapas are also available.