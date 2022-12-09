Breaking Boundaries: PROPS charity on a mission to support adults with learning disabilities

PROPS charity is on a mission to support adults with learning disabilities to achieve their full potential by providing access to practical learning, skills development and accessible work-based experiences. With a whole host of new ventures popping up around the city, we caught up with PROPS’ Fundraising Manager Konna Beeson to hear more about the brilliant work taking place in our communities…

For those that may not know, can you tell us about PROPS, how it supports adults with learning disabilities to achieve their potential and how it is making a difference to communities all over Bristol?

PROPS is a small, local charity that provides access to a wide range of skills, training, and employment opportunities for over 50 adults with learning disabilities. From growing food and cooking in a café, to a sports leadership programme where five of our trainees now teach sports at schools across Bristol. It’s all about long-term empowerment – providing the tools that are missing to enable adults with learning disabilities to live fulfilling personal and professional lives.

Support for adults with learning disabilities effectively ends post-college age, which is why 95% are not in paid employment. In fact, most adults with learning disabilities only leave their homes for an hour a day due to stigma and a lack of accessibility. To create true equality, we need to raise awareness city-wide of what disabled adults are ABLE to do. Only then can we ensure more businesses serve and employ disabled adults to create meaningful, long-term change.



Above: “We hope to continue the legacy that Tapestry Brewery made as a fantastic local business, while providing opportunities for disabled adults to show what they can do…”

Can you tell us about the services you provide, from taking part in purposeful work to growing fresh produce at several accessible sites?

Our project areas include cooking, sports, music, our own print room, arts and crafts, horticulture and even beer brewing. Each session has a project lead, with 121 support for trainees where needed, and is designed to bring out the individual skills of each of our trainees. For example, some adults have an affinity for cooking whereas others are skilled at small-detail work in quiet environments like Jack, who is now employed in our print room. We’re here to support trainees to try new things, while enabling them to develop skills that could lead to paid employment and greater independence in the future.

Covid was particularly hard on our trainees and with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, we knew that practical opportunities would be even harder to come by. We’ve always prided ourselves on being a small charity with big ambitions and so to do more for our trainees, we decided to launch two new projects in 2022: The Vassall Café and Tapestry Brewery by PROPS in Totterdown. We hope that by creating opportunities like this ourselves, our trainees will be more confident and able to secure paid work anywhere in Bristol.

Speaking about his current workplace at PROPS’ print room, trainee Jack said: “I was unsure about working because of my autism. I was scared I might get fired for making mistakes…. Now working in the print room makes me happy. I think it’s better than anything else.”

How did PROPS come to own Tapestry Brewery by PROPS? Can you tell us about how the brewery is creating long-term meaningful jobs?

Before Covid, we had a great partnership with Tapestry Brewery. Our trainees learned a lot of new things, they brewed beers, designed cans, grew ingredients like rhubarb to use in one of the beers and helped sell hundreds of cans. Some of our trainees, like Jordan, got so much out of the experience and really wanted to do more. So when Tapestry Brewery made the decision to close after the pandemic, we worked with them to take it over. Jordan is now working at the brewery and quickly learning all parts of the business with so much enthusiasm. We hope to continue the legacy that Tapestry Brewery made as a fantastic local business, while providing opportunities for disabled adults to show what they can do. Speaking about the brewery, trainee Jordan said: “Before I was sat at home doing nothing. Now I am on a mission.”

Can you tell us about the beers that you have in stock and the partnerships that the charity is forming?

We started our journey into brewing by creating two recipes that are easy to drink, vegan and accessible, but also contain high-quality ingredients. ‘All Inn’ is a pale ale and Jarrylo Meadow is a Session IPA using hops from New Zealand and California. We also have a range of low-alcohol beers, ciders and other drinks from small, local companies in Bristol that we love working with. Our commitment is to stock as many products from small local Bristol businesses, especially those who are able to offer opportunities for our trainees to visit, and even collaborate with.

Our trainees also worked with a local graffiti artist, Zed in the Clouds, to design and paint a huge mural inside the taproom. Our team was part of the process from day one.

Tell us about PROPS’ Vassal Centre Café…

The Vassall Centre Café is our first public-facing enterprise, developing from the great work of our cooking project team. As well as providing our trainees with transferable hospitality skills for the first time, it’s improving their self-esteem, confidence, and overall wellbeing in a way that you just can’t get in an artificial environment.

The Vassall Café is part of a growing network of disability-led enterprises we hope to build with support from local people and organizations, including plans to open a much larger, high street Café on Fishponds Road next year.

“I have learnt so much since I started here, and had a go at things that I never thought I would get the chance to try,” said trainee Scott.



Above: “Our project areas include cooking, sports, music, our own print room, arts and crafts, horticulture and even beer brewing…”

What can people expect to see and do at the multi-use space on Fishponds Road – PROPS’ first ever high-street café?

Our plans for a café on the populous Fishponds Road High Street would see our trainees engaging in all aspects of the business such as cooking fresh food, serving hot drinks and as well as other services like our printing services to the public on a huge scale. This would provide a truly realistic working environment for dozens of adults with learning disabilities to develop transferable skills, confidence, and passions. We also hope it will reduce stigma by showing thousands of local people what disabled adults can do in the workplace, open doors to similar businesses across Bristol and provide a safe, welcoming space for everyone.

Unfortunately, we have had some setbacks getting it up and running, due in part to the cost-of-living crisis’ impact on the construction industry. We’re optimistic as always though, and by working closely with local people and businesses, we hope to launch it in 2023.

What’s next in the pipeline for PROPS? What can people look out for at the cafés and brewery in the new year?

With more public support, we hope to open the Fishponds Road Café next year and continue developing our existing projects to create more opportunities for our trainees.

With Tapestry by PROPS, we hope to partner with other local breweries to create different styles of beer, have our beers sold at more pubs across Bristol and promote our trainees’ work to larger audiences. You will also see a lot of fun events taking place next year and we’re always available to host businesses and groups for social events.

Our long-term goal is to grow each project area into its own profitable enterprise, creating opportunities directly, as well as indirectly through partnerships with local businesses and the public. As a team, we really believe in forging meaningful relationships within our local community to create the equality that we know can happen.

How best can people get involved in PROPS and support the charity through donations, fundraising or volunteering?

We are currently running an online raffle with £1000’s worth of donated prizes that you can take part in until 18 December, as well as our Christmas Appeal which you can read more about on our website.

Every single penny from donations will help develop projects and as a small charity, your donation has a huge impact. In fact, we would love to invite you to see the difference you will be making in person next year.

We’re also eager to create meaningful, long-term partnerships with businesses and local groups, to help them build equality in Bristol. We have a personalised, creative approach and are full of fun ideas so if you’re interested in fundraising for PROPS as a business, community group or by volunteering, please contact Konna at konna@propsbristol.co.uk – I would love to get to know you more.

propsbristol.org | Find Tapestry By PROPS Brewery at Unit B Totterdown Bridge Industrial Estate, Albert Road, Bristol BS2 0XH. All images courtesy of PROPS charity