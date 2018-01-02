Situated in Bristol’s beautiful Queen Square, all treatments are carried out in Bristol Aesthetics’ outstanding clinical facilities, set in comfortable and restful surroundings. Why not go and enjoy a free skin consultation with Lisa, a medical aesthetician, which includes a ‘Visia’ assessment. Visia is a state of the art digital imaging system, which looks at eight key areas of your complexion to determine where your skin might need extra help. Bristol Aesthetics can measure and monitor the improvements in the condition of your skin over time, enabling you to see the results in the most scientific and measurable way.

58 Queen Square, Bristol BS1 4LF

Tel: 0117 910 2400

Web: bristolaesthetics.org.uk