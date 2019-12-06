The Bristol Audi Showroom, Cribbs Causeway held a spectacular ‘Viva La Quattro’ Spanish-themed festive customer event to celebrate the ‘Audi Q Series’ and raise vital funds for Bristol’s homeless on 4 December.

The Spanish-themed event set out to give a festive taste of Spain ‘Bristol Audi-style’ to the hundred and fifty Audi fans who attended in vibrant interactive Salsa dance routines, live Spanish music and impressive Spanish cookery displays. Guests were then treated to an authentic tapas canapé menu and a giant paella cooked live on the demo stage. The Bristol Audi dealership was filled with aromas of Spanish culinary excellence and a brilliant ambience Latin flavour.

Guests were welcomed with Codorníu Anna cava, non-alcoholic fruit-filled sangria and tapas canapés laid-on by Private Chefs Manuel Monzon and Carl Pycock, with the help of chefs and front of house students from City of Bristol College.

Stellan and Stephanie Jara, dance duo from Bristol-based salsa school Salsa Souls led Bristol Bears rugby players and guests in a brilliant salsa dance class to a sound track of live Spanish music played by the excellent Bristol band, Albino Tarantino.

A silent auction was held on the night raising nearly £1000 for Bristol Homeless Charities; Wild Goose drop-in and Bristol Soup Run Trust. Steve Baker of Wild Goose, Steve Jones of Bristol Soup Run Trust and volunteer, Steph Lam took to the microphone to tell Bristol Audi’s guests of the great work both charities do in providing food, support and shelter for Bristol’s homeless people, raising awareness at this, the coldest time of the year when their services are used the most.

Volunteer Steph Lam said: “I am honoured to be able to help Bristol’s homeless people as a volunteer through helping them out with food and shelter, or even providing company or a listening ear. I am grateful that this evening’s event is highlighting the plight of the homeless in a city that ranks number two nationally for the highest number of homeless people. Together we can make a difference and help in so many ways and supporting Wild Goose and Bristol Soup Run will do just that.”

Bristol Audi supports the local community in sponsoring The Chefs’ Forum, an industry networking organisation for top local chefs, which bridges the gap between education and industry. Inviting hospitality and catering students from the local college to help cater this prestigious customer event gave the young people valuable work experience and forged links and opened doors with top local employers.

A tutored Spanish wine tasting was conducted by Head Sommelier at Cliveden House, Zareh Mesrobyan as he paired three wines to paella, freshly carved jamon and olives with smoked anchovy.

The ‘Viva La Quattro’ theme was extended to a show-round by Cliff Simmons of Audi UK, where he shared his in-depth technical knowledge with the audience in showcasing the new Audi e-tron and the new Q5 TFSIe, talking guests through a whole range of high tech features and safety systems designed to protect both the driver and other road users.

Steve Smith, Head of Business at Bristol Audi said: “This event proved a great success. Excellence in customer service and product are the Audi brand values and indeed our values at Bristol Audi. It was great to have the Bristol Bears involved in the Salsa dancing masterclass, proving that their footwork is as agile off the pitch as it is on. Showcasing top chefs and optimum levels of hospitality really shows our commitment to customers that we really believe in what we do. The feedback from guests as well as the dancers, musicians, chefs and students who took part was really positive and it was great to showcase the Q Series alongside the finest Spanish culinary talent, music and dance.”

The evening set out to communicate that the Audi Q models are at a whole new level of luxury and make for a greatly enhanced driving experience. The guests had a fantastic evening and experienced a true Spanish festive fiesta all in aid of an extremely worthy cause at Bristol Audi.