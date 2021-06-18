Bristol Bears: two wins from glory

It was a roar that caught Pat Lam slightly off guard and one the Bears Director of Rugby later admitted had made him a bit emotional.

Kick off was still an hour away, but as the players entered the field to carry out their warm-up, the 3,000 supporters inside Ashton Gate thrust 15 months of frustration and absence into the warmest of welcomes ahead of the Bears’ Gallagher Premiership clash with West Country rivals, Gloucester. It was to good effect too, as the table-topping Bears, now confirmed in first place in the Gallagher Premiership ahead of the end of season play-offs, powered to a 39-7 victory despite having seven tries ruled out by the Television Match Official.

Bristol Bears v Gloucester

“We have got to acknowledge the crowd – it was awesome,” said a delighted Pat Lam at full time.

“I think both teams were probably taken aback. We knew there was going to be noise, but we didn’t expect that sort of noise. It was unbelievable, and a real credit to the Bristol fans.

“When we ran out for the warm-up, the noise was incredible and I didn’t expect 3,000 people to be able to make that kind of noise, it made me a bit emotional.”

Lam wasn’t alone either, with fly half and Wales international, Callum Sheedy expressing his love for the Ashton Gate faithful in his post-match interview.

“It was honestly one of the best nights of my life – 3,000 people made the noise of 30,000,” he said. “I knew that we missed them, but I didn’t realise how much we missed them. It just gives you an extra 10 or 20 percent and makes you proud to be a Bristolian, or an adopted Bristolian. I had goosebumps right the way through the game – the fans were just incredible, and I really hope we did them proud.”

They certainly did and have continued to, right up until the end of the regular season. The Bears supporters missed out on another opportunity to get behind their heroes when the final league game of the season fell victim to Covid-19, with positive cases in the London Irish camp leading to the cancellation of the match. A Premiership Rugby panel awarded four league points to the Bears, cementing their place at the summit of the Gallagher Premiership for the first time in the club’s history and setting up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with Harlequins on 19 June.

Bristol Bears v Gloucester

Top spot wasn’t the only club record broken by the Bears during the 2020/21 campaign. The tally of 85 points is the most ever recorded by the club, beating last season’s total of 81. It is also the third highest in Premiership history, sitting behind Exeter (86 points, 2018/19) and Saracens (87 points, 2013/14).

Elsewhere, a total of 17 wins in the Gallagher Premiership is the most ever by a Bristol side, eclipsing a previous best of 14, achieved during the 2006/07 and 2019/20 seasons. It’s also the fewest number of defeats recorded during a regular season for the club – Pat Lam’s side were beaten just four times in 22 league games, beating a previous best of seven, also in the 2006/07 and 2019/20 seasons.

In a season of broken records, one of the most satisfying for the Bears is the 379 points conceded – their fewest ever in Premiership history, beating 2006/07’s previous best of 394. Only Exeter Chiefs (356) conceded fewer points during the 2020/21 regular season.

In what has been a marathon campaign for every side in the Gallagher Premiership, Bristol Bears now find themselves two wins from glory and a maiden title. With the backing of thousands of Bristolians filling Ashton Gate and hopefully, Twickenham, Pat Lam’s side have their eyes firmly on the biggest prize of them all.

bristolbearsrugby.com