Bristol Blues is printed in its namesake colour and features the addition of an iconic gold star at its centre.

Local cartographer Gareth Wood, under the name Fuller Maps, has produced a special edition of his beautiful, distinctive, hand-drawn map of Bristol to mark the UK’s exit from the European Union.

In, out, leave or remain, whatever your opinion, the spirit of the city we love will not change.

The limited edition of 50 prints (70 x 70 cm) of the original hand-pulled, two-colour silkscreen print are available on 300 gsm Somerset satin cotton paper, Signed, numbered and Printed in Bristol by Bicep Press.

