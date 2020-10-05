Bristol Dental Specialists: comprehensive specialist dental care in Bristol

We are a dedicated group of dentists who have extended our training and developed our skills to become accredited specialists in Orthodontics, Oral Surgery, Restorative Dentistry, Paediatric Dentistry, Prosthodontics, and Endodontics. We are passionate about the quality of our work, patient care, and focused on achieving the best possible clinical outcomes.

Our dream was to create a dental centre of excellence where patients would feel totally informed and cared for, with combined dental specialisms under one roof. In 2019 our dream became a reality and Bristol Dental Specialists was born. We have completely refurbished a glorious Georgian, triple fronted property on Berkeley Square in the heart of Clifton, Bristol to create a comfortable, high quality environment for our patients and visiting dentists.

What makes us unique?

Collectively, we now represent eight of the General Dental Council specialist lists, providing a “one of a kind” resource in the South West. We mainly support general dentists who can refer patients with complex treatment needs. As well as the restorative disciplines and orthodontics, we are pleased to have a paediatric dentistry consultant, one of the most experienced oral surgery consultants in the South West and recently we have added the services of a consultant maxillofacial radiologist.

We have created a straightforward referral procedure for self-referring patients and dentists. If you are referring a patient to us, our assurance to you is that your patient’s individual needs, wishes and concerns are our priority. We always deliver the highest quality treatment possible and we will keep you fully informed about treatment progress, and any necessary aftercare.

For dentists, referring a patient to us is easy. We offer several options including online or via a traditional printed postal Referral Pack. For patients, we now offer initial VIDEO Consultations. Our website – bristoldentalspecialists.com – has everything you need to know about our services.

Specialists in Orthodontics

We offer a wide range of Orthodontic treatments; ‘teeth straightening’ not only improves the function of the teeth but can improve the appearance and your confidence! Tackling crooked, uneven, or overcrowded teeth, our Orthodontic Specialists can assess and recommend the most suitable treatment for each individual patient’s needs, wishes and concerns, adult, or child.

For patients concerned about wearing a conspicuous fixed metal brace, we offer the Invisalign® clear aligner system, clear braces or invisible (lingual) braces as well as traditional metal braces in silver or gold, with or without colours.

Contact us and one of our Specialists can discuss your specific case, and possible treatment options via a free video consultation.

Specialists in Restorative dentistry

Our talented team of experienced Restorative Specialists cover several aspects of dentistry. Our Specialist Prosthodontist Rachel Tabor can offer anything from simple fillings to more complex smile makeovers.

Whilst James Ban focuses on Periodontal treatments (advanced gum care), restoring gums back to their best to maintain health and support within the mouth. Well maintained gums are arguably the most important part of your mouth, without a good foundation, teeth can be compromised.

bristoldentalspecialists.com